Fodder scam convicted Lalu Prasad Yadav enjoying VVIP treatment at RIMS director’s bungalow

Former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav has been jailed since 2017, however, the leader is leading a comfortable life. A video has emerged showing Lalu taking a walk inside the bungalow of the director of Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi, where he was shifted earlier this year.

He was lodged at the Birsa Munda Jail in Ranchi in 2017 after being convicted in multiple fodder scam cases. But he was shifted to RIMS in August 2018 after his health condition deteriorated. The 72-year-old leader was again shifted to the official residence of the RIMS director earlier this year over coronavirus concerns at the hospital. He continues to stay at the accommodation despite the new RIMS director taking charge.