‘Lawyer Charged With Extorting N.F.L Player’. Read more!!!

Florida lawyer, William Dean was charged with trying to extort nearly $800,000 from former New York Giant DeAndre Baker in exchange for his clients’ recanting claims.

Yesterday, Assistant State Attorney Paul R. Valcore said in a statement, “The alleged victims and the known witnesses have become uncooperative and their credibility is inalterably tarnished.” As per report, the case against Mr. Baker unraveled as the men who accused him began to change their story, or became uncooperative altogether. According to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office, Mr. Dean came under investigation in August after information emerged that he was trying to extort Mr. Baker.