11 killed, 17 injured in head-on collision between trucks

In a tragic incident, at least 11 people lost their lives and 17 others were injured in a road accident. The road accident occurred at Waghodia Crossing Highway in Vadodara in Gujarat in the wee hours on Wednesday. A mini truck carrying people collided with another truck.

The died people were from Varachha area of Surat city and they were heading towards Pavagadh in Panchmahal district. The injured were admitted to the hospital.

Death toll rises to 11 in the incident in Vadodara: Ranjan Ayyer, Superintendent, SSG Hospital, Vadodara Two trucks collided with each other at Waghodia Crossing Highway in Vadodara earlier this morning. https://t.co/DfjccVSVmN — ANI (@ANI) November 18, 2020

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of the victims and wished for a speedy recovery of the injured. “Saddened by the accident in Vadodara. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Praying that the injured recover soon. The administration is providing all possible assistance at the site of the accident”, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted.