Commuters can now carry their bicycles inside the metro trains. Know more

Kochi metro has allowed commuters to carry their cycles inside the metro trains for free. This new step is to strengthen the last-mile connectivity and was taken keeping in mind the increase in the usage of cycles across the city. They have initially permitted the entry of cycles from six stations including Changampuzha Park, Palarivattom, Town Hall, Ernakulam South, Maharaja’s College, and Elamkulam metro stations. Commuters will be allowed to use elevators at the station to carry the cycles.

“We have permitted cycles inside the metro to promote end-to-end connectivity with the non-motorized mode of transport and also to encourage a healthy lifestyle. People are aware of the importance of fitness and exercise. This will encourage people to use cycles for their daily commute,” said Additional Chief Secretary Alkesh Kumar Sharma, MD, Kochi Metro.