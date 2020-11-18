Do you want to gain fitness with a clean and plant- based nutrition? Here it is.

OZiva is India’s Leading Clean Label Active Nutrition Brand combining Modern Food & Ancient Ayurveda At OZiva, we’re committed to supporting every single person who wants to be a better version of themselves – because we firmly believe there’s more to everyone.

OZiva, India’s leading clean, plant-based nutrition brand has roped in the noted South Cine Star Samantha Prabhu Akkineni to represent the brand in South India. “Living a Clean and Holistic lifestyle is something that I practice daily. I have seen this shift help create a positive impact on my overall health and wellness. And I am very excited to partner with OZiva who is creating clean and plant based solutions for people like me.” Samantha said.

Aarti Gill, co-founder of OZiva said, “We, at OZiva believe that best is a myth. When it comes to fitness, progress is about constantly unraveling our better versions. So it’s not just about being stronger or getting leaner, but about getting better holistically. We believe in partnering with individuals that share our beliefs and have a holistic approach to fitness. Samantha is a fitness icon and someone who truly practices a clean, plant based and holistic lifestyle. And for us this is a strategic partnership and much more than a mere endorsement. We are extremely happy to have her on board with us in this journey to empower millions of people to live healthier and better.”