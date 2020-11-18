‘India On Reports’ ; China Is Seeding ”Fake News” About Using Microwave Weapons In Ladakh !!!

India dismissed assertions by a Chinese professor declaring that China was using microwave weapons to beat Indian forces in a border conflict in the disputed Ladakh region. According to Indian officials, China is sowing ”fake news” about using microwave weapons, referring to a Beijing-based professor’s statement that Chinese forces ”turned the mountain tops into a microwave oven” during a recent conflict with India that let Beijing recapture two critical hilltops in the disputed border province, reported Washington Examiner.

Media articles on employment of microwave weapons in Eastern Ladakh are baseless. The news is FAKE. pic.twitter.com/Lf5AGuiCW0 — ADG PI – INDIAN ARMY (@adgpi) November 17, 2020

“It’s pure and poor psyops from China,” said an Indian official. The Indian Army issued a rejection on Tuesday and noted that they stay in control of the high ground.” The claims cited by these media reports are unreal,” the Indian Army says. “No such incident has taken place in Ladakh.”According to Washington Examiner, the Beijing-based professor proclaimed that Chinese forces operated the weapons to fight while glorifying decades-old pact that the two nuclear-armed neighbors would not use firearms in the border conflicts.

“If they got us out of the heights, why is China still asking India to withdraw from these heights?” the source responded. “Our soldiers and tanks/equipment are still there, and we have not moved down from heights.”Indian officials had admitted in early September that Chinese forces had carried a ”provocative” step on August 29. Regardless, the Chinese officials at the time appeared to acknowledge that India stayed in control of the area, reported Washington Examiner.

“We demand India to strictly discipline its border troops, stop all provocations at once, instantly revoke all personnel who illegally infringed across LoC, and stop taking any steps that may escalate tensions or complicate matters,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said. “It is not clear why the Chinese professor would make such a claim. It could either be just bravado or the platform to use to launch the psyops,” the Indian official said.

The Chinese and Indian corps are engaged in a stand-off since early May along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh. The position along the LAC worsened in June following the Galway Valley conflict in which both sides suffered casualties. Twenty Indian soldiers were killed in the line of duty in the violent face-off on June 15-16. It occurred as a consequence of an endeavor by the Chinese troops to unilaterally alter the status quo during the de-escalation in eastern Ladakh.