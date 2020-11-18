“Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na” actor Imran Khan has quit acting…Read more!!!

Aamir Khan’s nephew Imran Khan made his debut in Bollywood with ‘Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na’ in 2008. Imran went on to star in films like ‘I Hate Luv Storys’, ‘Break Ke Baad’, ‘Delhi Belly’, ‘Mere Brother Ki Dulhan’ among others. His last screen appearance was the 2015 film ‘Katti Batti’ opposite Kangana Ranaut.

Recently, in an interview, one of Imran’s closest friends actor Akshay Oberoi revealed that Imran has bid adieu to acting. Akshay Oberoi said, “My best friend in Bollywood is Imran Khan, who is no longer an actor because he has quit acting. Imran is my closest friend, whom I can get up at 4 am and call. Me and Imran have been with each other for almost 18 years, we studied acting together at Kishore Acting School in Andheri West.”

“See, Imran Khan has left acting at the moment. As far as I know, there is a better writer and director inside Imran, I do not know when he will direct his film himself, I am not going to put any pressure, but as a friend, I think so he will direct his film soon. Also, when Imran directs, I know he will make a wonderful film because his sensibility and understanding of cinema is very high.”