Kick start your learning journey at an initial commitment of 10,000.

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, Indian professionals are spending a lot of time on online education due to the work from home model and the need to develop skill in these uncertain times.

The new quarter of upGrad looks much stronger given our pipeline of 50+ new program launches with top national & international universities, coupled with our aggressive entry in the online degree space. upGrad talent pool achieved tremendous outcomes in the last quarter. We enabled around 1000+ job transitions in 2020, to date.

upGrad is enabling this generation to dive deep into emerging technological fields. The online education brand has launched an initiative wherein learners can start pursuing their Diploma in Machine Learning at an initial commitment of INR 10,000 from top universities like Liverpool John Moores University and IIT Bangalore.