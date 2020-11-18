Lots of Inspirational thoughts that help you deplete through this crisis

The microorganisms that govern our mood and behavior require a certain balance in order to maintain health, otherwise, we get sick. We may even take probiotic supplements, and eat certain foods, to ensure that we have the right balance of bacteria in our system.

Similarly, we want to try and have the right types of thoughts in our mind to ensure a healthy psyche. By reading positive quotes and ideas, we can bring a more positive and expansive mindset into our lives.

The corona virus pandemic has affected life as we know it. It’s an international crisis dominating every aspect of our being. So, it’s only natural that you may be battling an internal crisis too. If it feels like an endless struggle to stay positive, worry not. There are many reassuring thoughts to keep you strong.

Wayne Dyer said, “When you are able to shift your inner awareness to how you can serve others, and when you make this the central focus of your life, you will then be in a position to know true miracles in your progress toward prosperity.”