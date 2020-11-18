PM Modi and Joe Biden discusses COVID-19, Climate change and more…..

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked to US President-elect Joe Biden, with them discussing the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region. This was the first interaction between the two leaders after Joe Biden defeated president Donald Trump in the US presidential election.

“Spoke to US President-elect Joe Biden on phone to congratulate him. We reiterated our firm commitment to the Indo-US strategic partnership and discussed our shared priorities and concerns — COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and cooperation in the Indo-Pacific Region,” Modi said in a tweet.

“Her success is a matter of great pride and inspiration for members of the vibrant Indian-American community, who are a tremendous source of strength for Indo-US relations,” he said. Biden is known to be a strong proponent of closer India-US ties since his days as a senator in the 1970s and played a key role in getting the approval of the Senate for the bilateral civil nuclear deal in 2008.

The strategic and defence ties between India and the US witnessed major expansion during Barack Obama’s presidency and Biden, as the vice president, had played a key role in it.