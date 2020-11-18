” The party either has no organisational presence on the ground or has been weakened considerably,”: P. Chidambaram attacks Congress leadership

Former union minister and veteran Congress leader P. Chidambaram has came down heavily against the part leadership over the worst performance of party in the recent elections. The senior Congress leader has said that the recent Bihar assembly election by-poll results show that the Congress has no organisational presence on the ground or has weakened considerably. He said this in an interview given to Hindi daily ‘Dainik Bhaskar’.

“I am more worried about the by-poll results in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka. These results show that the party either has no organisational presence on the ground or has been weakened considerably,” said P. Chidambaram.

“In Bihar, the RJD-Congress had a chance of winning. Why we lost despite being so close to victory is something that needs comprehensive review. Remember, not long ago the Congress had won Rajasthan, MP, Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand,” he said.

“The opposition alliance can get as many votes as the BJP-led coalition but to beat them, we have to strengthen our organization at the ground level. I feel the Congress contested more seats than its organizational strength. The Congress was given 25 seats where the BJP or its allies had been winning for 20 years. The Congress should have refused to contest from these seats. The party should have fielded only 45 candidates”, he added.