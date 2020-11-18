Twitter wrongly depicts Ladakh belongs to China; Later apologised for the error

New Delhi: Twitter wrongly geotagged a part of Ladakh as part of China. Later Twitter has apologized in writing for wrongly showing Ladakh in China and has promised to correct the error by the month-end. “We have received an affidavit from Twitter where they have accepted their mistake of wrongly geotagging a part of Ladakh and showing it as part of China and informed that they will rectify it by November 30,” Data Protection Bill Chairperson Meenakshi Lekhi said in the statement.

Twitter’s deposition has come in form of an affidavit signed by Damien Karien, Chief Privacy Officer of Twitter Inc, for wrong geo-tagging of India’s map. The development comes after the Centre last month came down heavily on Twitter for showing Ladakh as part of China. Twitter had also faced severe backlash from its users after its geotagging feature displayed ‘Jammu & Kashmir, the People’s Republic of China’ during a live broadcast from Leh’s Hall of Fame, a war memorial for Indian martyrs in the Union Territory of Ladakh.