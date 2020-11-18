Version of optimized Chrome for M1 Macs will be available soon.

Today, Google was set to roll out a compatible version of Chrome for new macOS products, after experiencing a snag on Apple Mac devices with M1 silicon chip.

Mark Chang, a Chrome product manager, tweeted, “We hit a bit of a snag with our rollout of the M1-native build of Chrome, so to keep our users in a good place, we paused that rollout and will pick it up again tomorrow. If you already have the M1 build, we have a workaround.”

For many of us, Google Chrome is the program we use the most, and according to tweets from the team, you should be able to get an optimized version of the software shortly soon. In a support page, the company said, “This should only affect users who have installed Chrome today, and only on new macOS devices with an Apple processor.”

