Melbourne: Australian special forces allegedly committed up to 39 unlawful murders during the conflict in Afghanistan. Australia launched the inquiry in 2016, amid reports from whistle-blowers and in the local media of the alleged killing of unarmed men and children in Afghanistan. There was “credible information” that 39 Afghans were allegedly murdered by Australian special forces in 23 incidents. There were also two incidents that could be classified as the war crime of “cruel treatment”.

Afghanistan carried “throwdowns” such as weapons, radios, and grenades not issued by the ADF but planted next to the bodies of Afghan civilians to suggest they were a “legitimate target” in any post-incident investigations. Issuing an apology to Afghanistan people while releasing the report in Canberra, Australia’s Chief of Defence Force Angus Campbell said: “These findings allege the most serious breaches of military conduct and professional values. The killing, the unlawful killing, of civilians and prisoners is never acceptable.”