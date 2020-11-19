“Ayodhya Temple Sealed”, Devotees Barred From Kartik Mela !!!

Ayodhya: The temple town of Ayodhya that has seen extreme restrictions during the Deepotsav celebration on the event of the Diwali festival will once again be under strict security. The centuries-old tradition will be shattered in Kartik Mela. Between the Coronavirus pandemic, the ‘panch Kosi parikrama’ and ‘chaudah Kosi parikrama’ in which lakhs of devotees used to participate, will now be banned this time.

Devotees will not be permitted to follow the main festival of Kartik Mela, Chaudhkosi, and Panchkosi Parikrama, as only a limited number of people will be let to participate. Every year a large number of devotees arrive in Ayodhya from different parts of the country in the parikrama. A large number of foreign tourists also partake in this religious occasion during the parikrama to glimpse the spiritual ambiance of the temple town.

The step has been carried as a precaution because of the second wave of Corona in other regions of the country. There will be more regulations in Parikrama than the restrictions being set in Deepotsav. Traffic will be redirected from the boundaries of Ayodhya. To persuade the devotees, a request is being produced to them through the meetings of the Peace Committee in Ayodhya and adjoining districts from where more devotees are anticipated.

Ayodhya DIG Deepak Kumar said, “We are in contact with the administration of neighboring districts of Ayodhya those are Ambedkar Nagar, Barabanki, Sultanpur, Basti, Gonda, Pratapgarh, Shrawasti, Balrampur, and Amethi. Barriers are being installed at all borders and deployments of heavy security forces are being done including paramilitary forces”.

The Chaudhkosi Parikrama will start on the night of November 22. It is from here that Kartik Mela is considered to be the beginning. The Panchakosi Parikrama is on November 25, while the Purkartik Purnima bath will take place on November 30. Devotees from outside the state are also not allowed to attend the bath.