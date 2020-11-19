Big Boss television show: Contestants spoke against Salman Khan

Currently, the television show Bigg Boss is in its 14th edition and ever since the first day of the show, contestants are keeping us entertained. Like every year, contestants are having their regular fights and war of words.

Salman Khan, who was in his natural flair as host, scolded several contestants for use of abusive language on national TV. Salman interrogated Pavitra for her use of offensive language against Eijaz in the past week. He also questioned Abhinav Shukla, Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli that why they persisted quiet over such attitude. Salman’s anger with use of abusive language was one of the important highlights of the recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Many contestants have spoke against Salman Khan’s unfairness towards some contestants, his behaviour among other things. Many of them also talked about the same thing to the host in the past and many of them just shared it with their co-contestants.

Kavita Kaushik, a contestant in Big boss, shared that she always notices host Salman Khan’s behaviour during the Weekend Ka Vaar. Further she shared that she thought Salman Khan would understand her but he doesn’t even look interested when she tries to explain anything. She said, “He doesn’t listen. He is not interested.”