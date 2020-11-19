Breaking News: Delhi government raised the fine for not wearing mask to Rs 2,000

The Delhi Chief Minister, Aravind Kejriwal announced that the fine for not wearing mask had increased from Rs 500 to Rs 2,000.

The Chief Minister said, “People are wearing masks. But there is leniency as well. We need to tighten the screws. The fine which was Rs 500 so far has been increased to Rs 2,000.”

He said, “Why would I not want Delhi people to celebrate Chhath? It is an auspicious occasion and people should celebrate it but inside their house. Don’t gather outside. I told all parties in the meet that it’s a difficult time for the people of Delhi when Covid-19 cases are rising. It’s not the time for politics, there is an entire lifetime for it. We should set aside politics & allegations for a few days. This is the time to serve the people.”

“If you have a tonsils operation, you can schedule it next month too as it is not emergency. We will request the hospitals in this regard,” he added. For getting maximum care for COVID-19 patients, the government will also promote the hospitals to stall non-emergency operations.