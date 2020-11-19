“Breaking News” ; Four Terrorists Killed In Encounter Near Jammu-Srinagar National Highway.

Jammu: Tight security measures launched in Nagrota along Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after four terrorists were killed during an encounter near Ban toll plaza. One constable has suffered injuries in the fire exchange. The highway has been shut for regular commuting.”The four terrorists that were killed in the encounter at Ban toll plaza are presumably from Jaish-e-Mohammed. They used the old mode of operation and had recently entered the Indian side. An inquiry is underway,” the news agency reported.

As per the initial reports, three-four terrorists were traveling in a truck which was intercepted by the security personnel at the Ban toll plaza. They opened fire on the security forces during a search process. The operation prevailed for two hours. Visuals from the site showed flames arising from the encounter site and witnesses said that the truck in which the terrorists were traveling caught fire during the operation. Security was also drawn in Udhampur as the encounter was underway.

“An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces personnel on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway on the outskirts of Jammu city early on Thursday,” officials said.