Burj Khalifa will celebrate New Year’s Eve with a masterpiece of fireworks, light, and laser show

The Burj Khalifa to celebrate New Year’s Eve with a masterpiece of fireworks, a light and laser show. Emaar will implement several preventative measures, including thermal cameras, social distancing, contactless payments, and frequent deep cleaning and disinfection to ensure public health and safety for all visitors. Live streaming of the event will broadcast by mydubainewyear.com from 8.30 pm local time on.

Are you ready? The long-awaited #EMAARNYE2021 celebration is just around the corner.

Tune in to know how we’re #CelebratingTogether. هل أنتم مستعدّون؟ أيامٌ معدودة تفصلنا لنحتفل معاً بليلة رأس السنة 2021 من إعمار! تابعونا لمعرفة المزيد pic.twitter.com/Vpj7XkUhSb — Downtown Dubai by Emaar (@MyDowntownDubai) November 19, 2020

Mohamed Alabbar, the founder of Emaar, said: “Delivering world-class experiences is part of Emaar’s DNA, and this year we will deliver an even bigger gala event. The world is facing challenges, but we are united, and we will come out of this year stronger than ever before. We want to send a message of hope, happiness, and positivity”. Bookings for the Dubai Mall terraces and Restaurants and hotels on Sheikh Mohamed bin Rashid Boulevard will also be open soon.

Also read: Miracle!!! 33-year-old man becomes a millionaire overnight. Know how