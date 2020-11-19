Miracle!!! 33-year-old man becomes a millionaire overnight. Know how

An Indonesian man has become an instant multi-millionaire overnight. It was a story of a fortune changer that can hit anyone by surprise. Josua Hutagalung was a coffin maker, work near his home in North Sumatra. A meteorite worth $2.5 million crashed through the roof of his house. The meteorite smashed through his veranda and buried itself 15cm deep in his garden back.

Also read:- People magazine named “Black Panther” actor as the 2020’s sexiest man alive

The 33-year-old claimed that the rock was still hot when he first laid his hands on it. He posted a series of images of the meteorite to Facebook after he discovered it. But surprisingly the 2.2kg meteorite is a CM1/2 carbonaceous Chondrite which is a very rare stone. Upon hearing about the stone, an expert traveled to Hutagalung to buy it from him. Bali based meteorite expert Jared Collins purchased it for the staggering price tag of $2.5 million. The rock has since been sent to the US and is now in doctor and meteorite collector Jay Paitek’s collection.