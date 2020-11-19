“It is a place I have been coming to since 2004, and second, the people here are really friendly and welcoming, and have even become my brothers”: Dogba

Yesterday, in an official Instagram page, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai announced that the Legendary footballer Didier Drogba received the UAE golden Visa.

Dogba said, “First, it is a place I have been coming to since 2004, and second, the people here are really friendly and welcoming, and have even become my brothers. Also for the quality of life, for the kids, for the security and for the overall quality, the development here has also been amazing and I want to congratulate Dubai’s leadership for all their efforts to make sure people live here happy and in a safe place.”

Read more: Horse Racing: Arabians take centre stage at Meydan. Read more!!!

He said, “I was in Cote d’Ivoire (during the lockdown) and it was a difficult moment because I lost my first agent.” “It was very difficult. You know when you are not face-to-face with something, it doesn’t affect you. When it doesn’t touch you directly, you don’t feel the risk and the dangers of this virus. But when one of your relative passes away, and you cannot even attend the funeral, it’s another level of sadness.” “That is why I am really emphazising: we need to stay safe. We need to respect all the precautionary measures and act responsibly. The simplest thing is to be responsible.”

Drogba also received the ‘Medal of First Line of Defence’ from the Dubai Sports Council.