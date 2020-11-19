Kerala Gold Smuggling Case ; Swapna Suresh’s ‘Leaked Audio Clip’ Kicking Up A Ruckus !!!

Thiruvananthapuram; A ‘leaked’ audio recording of an accusatory mobile phone conversation, between a gold smuggling case, charged Swapna Suresh and an unknown person has booted up a controversy. The audio appears to urge that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had tried to force Swapna into giving a statement involving Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in her suspicious financial dealings with persons in the UAE. Swapna is now a COFEPOSA prisoner at the Attakulangara Women’s Prison, Thiruvananthapuram.

The recording that surfaced indicated that the ED had requested Swapna to divert approver. Regardless, the commuter to the agreement was that she should depose against Mr. Vijayan and his ex-principal Secretary M. Sivasankar and blame them for misconduct. The talk also indicated that the ED had debased Swapna’s statement. The ED did not let Swapna read her version of circumstances and its agents requested her to sign what they had documented down after examining. The ED had earlier apprehended Mr. Sivasankar on the gold smuggling case related to money laundering accusations. He is now a remand detainee in Kakkanad Sub-Jail, Kochi.

The CPI(M) State secretariat stated the statements of the accused indicated a deep-rooted conspiracy to mark Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Asserting that the Central agencies had proposed incentives to the suspects to defame Mr. Vijayan, and the party said a court in Kochi had also suspected the grounds for the arrest of Sivasankar. The BJP and the United Democratic Front were after the plot to destabilize the government, the CPI(M) said, counting that it would make a wall of popular opposition against the action to rob the government of its ruling.

The theme of the voice clip seemed to reflect the Left Democratic Front (LDF)’s statement that the ED wanted to impose a case on Mr. Vijayan to destabilize the government and deprive it of its commission. Former Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister Sivasankar had said in a court filing that the ED had charged him on money-laundering charges because he had flouted the agency’s diktat to incriminate Mr. Vijayan in the case.

Apparently, the Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan said the ‘leaked’ audiotape was a submission by Mr. Vijayan’s office to whitewash the ‘shameful’ record of the government and play the target ahead of the local body elections. “The tape is an afterthought desired to aid the CPI(M) politically,” he said. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president Mullappally Ramachandran said Mr. Vijayan’s media consultants had scripted the ‘drama’ to distract public concentration from multiple scandals that have troubled the government. Leader of the Opposition Ramesh Chennithala mandated an investigation into the case.