Owner of “Karachi Sweets” hides the word ‘Karachi’ from the signboard after Shiv Sena alleged threat. Watch

Karachi Sweets in Mumbai hid his shop’s name with newspapers after a Shiv Sena leader named Nitin Nandgaokar threatened him to change it and use some other name in Marathi. “You came from the country during the Partition, and you are welcome. I hate the name Karachi. The city in Pakistan is a hub of terrorists,” Shiv Sena leader said. The Sena leader asked the sweet shop owner to change the store’s name to “something in Marathi”.

Nandgaonkar said that he would visit the store again in 15 days, and claimed that he would help the store owner with the formalities. It is unclear when the video was shot. After the threat of the Shiv Sena leader, the shop owner covered the name Karachi Sweets mentioned in the signage of the shop at the entrance of the shop with newspapers.