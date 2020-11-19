Possible date of Ramadan, Eid Al Fitr 2021 revealed

The possible date of Eid Al Fitr and Ramadan has revealed. A Sharjah-based astronomer has revealed his predictions for Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr 2021, based on astronomical calculations. Ebrahim Al Jarwan, member of the Arab Union for Astronomy and Space Sciences and head of Sharjah Planetarium has predicted the date of Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr 2021.

As per him, the new crescent moon for Ramadan will form on Monday, April 12, 2021 at 6.31 am.

“We will be able to be see the crescent moon the next day, although with some difficulty, on the evening of April 13, which signifies the start of Ramadan,” Ebrahim Al Jarwan, said.

Al Jarwan pointed out that the crescent moon for the month of Shawwal will form on May 11, 2021, although it is not expected to be visible until Thursday, May 13, which will mark the first day of Eid Al Fitr. Eid Al Adha 2021 will be observed on Tuesday, July 20.