Radio Pakistan hailed 4 Jaish-e-Muhammad militants killed by Indian security forces in J&k as “martyrs”

Indian Security forces killed four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists in an encounter near Nagrota Toll Plaza in Jammu and Kashmir. The gunbattle started around 5 am near the toll plaza in the Ban area of Nagrota on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway. The militants were on the way to Kashmir along with a huge quantity of arms and ammunition to disrupt the coming District Development Council polls and panchayat by-elections.

11 AK-47 rifles, 3 pistols, 29 grenades, and other devices have been recovered from the site of the encounter. It seems they had infiltrated with the intention of doing something big and were headed towards Kashmir valley. But Islamabad’s public broadcaster Radio Pakistan has hailed the terrorists as “martyrs” in their official Twitter account and hence once again proved the narrative of state-sponsored territory in the neighboring country. However, Pakistan has peddled the news as the “youths” getting killed after being caught in a “shootout”.