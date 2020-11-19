Uniform with ‘Specially Designed Hijab’ for New Zealand Police

New Zealand police began the work to include Hijab in the police uniform in 2018

According to reports, Constable Zeena Ali, a new recruit who says she was inspired to join the force after the Christchurch mosque attacks, will become the first officer to wear the hijab. She was the first to request the addition and was invited to take part in the process of development.

In a statement, New Zealand Police said, “We need people with a range of skills, backgrounds and experience levels. Diversity is essential so that we can effectively serve the needs of New Zealand’s communities now and in the future.” She also said, “Having a police-branded hijab means women, who may not have previously considered policing can do so now. It’s great how the police incorporated my religion and culture.”

“I realised more Muslim women were needed in the police, to go and support people.” “It feels great to be able to go out and show the New Zealand Police hijab as part of my uniform,” she added. Ms Ali, who was born in Fiji and moved to New Zealand as a child, told the newspaper she decided to join the police after the Christchurch attack.