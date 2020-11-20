5-day weekend coming up for UAE residents

The residents in UAE will enjoy a 5-day weekend in December. This is the last public holidays of 2020 in UAE . Residents in UAE will have three holidays from Tuesday, December 1 to Thursday, December 3, followed by a two-day weekend on Friday, December 4, and Saturday, December 5.

1 December marks Commemoration Day in the UAE. Commemoration Day, also called Martyrs’ Day is celebrated to recognize and honour Emirati martyrs that have made the ultimate sacrifice to protect UAE.

UAE will celebrate its 49th National Day on December 2-3, 2020. The National Day marks the unification of all seven Emirates into one nation. The Organising Committee of the Official 49th National Day Celebration has organised a spectacular “Seeds of the Union” show, which will feature moving sculptures surrounded by sea, illuminated by visuals portraying the history of the UAE and the founding fathers.