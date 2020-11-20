A 48-year-old man married for the fifth time…Well that’s not it… Read more!!!

Manila: A thirteen-year-old girl married a man of just 48 years old. The incident took place in the Philippines. Abdul Razak Ambatuan, 48, chose 13-year-old Asnaira Pamansang Mugling as his fifth wife. According to the United Nations Children’s Fund, the Philippines has the 12th highest number of child marriages in the world.

The age difference between the two is big news in the international media. He has children of the same age as the girl. The couple got married on October 22. But recently, the wedding scenes of the couple came out. Their wedding took place with all the luxuries.

He is happy to find her to spend time with and look after his children. They will have children only in her 20s. Until then, the groom says, he will send his wife to study. The bride is happy too. “I’m learning to cook for him now”. Asnaira says he should always be happy when asked why.