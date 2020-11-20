Aditya Choudhury an Indian origin student won the Queen’s Commonwealth Essay contest 2020

Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competition was the world’s oldest contest launched in 1883. This provides inventive younger writers the chance to discover up to date themes by means of the written phrase. Aditya Choudhury, a 14-year-old pupil from Singapore, and 16-year-old Ananya Mukerji from India have been declared the senior winner of the 2020 Queen’s Commonwealth Essay Competitors.

The winner of the competition was declared through a digital awards ceremony hosted by the Duchess of Cornwall. The occasion organized by the Royal Commonwealth Society included studying from the successful items by Indian actor Kareena Kapoor and British actor-writer Stephen Fry. This year the competitors’ theme was ‘Local weather motion within the Commonwealth’. Choudhury’s essay was titled ‘Voices from the Blue World’, which imagines a grouper fish talking at an underwater convention on the impression that local weather change has had on the ocean group. Mukerji wrote ‘The Waters Rise’, which imagines an impassioned name to recognize the impression of local weather change on small island states and the necessity to take motion.

