Government announced a hefty 500,000-dollar reward for info on the mysterious death of a nurse

Melbourne: New South Wales government recently announced a $500,000 reward to anyone, who helps to solve an Indian-Fijian nurse’s death. Monika Chetty, 39, was found with extensive burns to her face and body in nearby bushland. She succumbed to death in a hospital after a month of treatment. New South Wales police are continuing the investigations and they are unable to find any clues for the death so far.

The state’s Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott said “the reward for Monika Chetty’s death was a significant announcement that could hopefully assist investigators with information. It’s been more than six years since Monika Chetty’s suspicious death shocked the community and we all want to find out how such a crime could have happened”. Monika Chetty’s son, Daniel Chetty, said it had been hard to not have the answers about his mother for more than six years.

