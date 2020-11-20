Adorable!!! Baby elephant tries to hide behind a pole after being caught….

Elephants are not only one of the strongest animals, but are also one of the cutest. Recently, a cute act of a baby elephant was captured on a camera in Thailand.

It was pictured trying to hide behind a light pole after realising that humans had caught him eating sugarcane in a field. Despite its big size, the calf believed it could hide behind the narrow pole. The incident took place in Ching Mai, located in the northern part of Thailand.

The funny part is when people present there shone light on the calf, it stood still in the hope it would not get caught.