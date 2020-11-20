Air India flights banned for the 5th time as passengers test COVID-19 positive…

Hong Kong banned Air India flights from Delhi for 14 days after some passengers tested positive for coronavirus at the airport. The ban is imposed from November 20 till December 3. Notably, Air India’s flights from India have been banned by the Hong Kong government for bringing passengers who tested positive for the viral infection for the 5th time.

According to guidelines of the Hong Kong government, a pre-flight COVID-19 negative certificate is mandatory for all passengers from Bangladesh, India, Ethiopia, France, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Nepal, Pakistan, the Philippines, Russia, South Africa, the UK, and the US. The previous bans on the airline’s Delhi-Hong Kong flights were from August 18 to August 31, September 20 to October 3 and October 17 to October 30, and on its Mumbai-Hong Kong flights during October 28-November 10. Even though the international flights have been suspended till November 30, Indian passengers were able to fly to Hong Kong under Air Bubble Agreement.

