Gulf country tightens labor laws: Know more details

Kuwait: Gulf countries tighten labor laws. Kuwait has decided not to renew the iqama for foreigners over the age of 60 who have not graduated. At the same time, the problem is now shifting from a family visa to a work visa in the private sector is only available to certain categories. The exemption is now available to spouses and children of indigenous women, or wives of Kuwaiti citizens, Palestinians with accredited documents, and those with higher education from Kuwaiti educational institutions.

However, foreigners over the age of 60 will be allowed to change their family visa under the sponsorship of their children or partner. The decision not to renew iqama for non-graduates will come into effect from January 1. At the same time, those with iqama expiring in 2021 will be able to stay in Kuwait. All you have to do is switch to a family visa when it expires.