High court rejects petition filed by the victim seeking transfer of trial in ‘Malayalam actress’ abduction and assault case

Kerala High Court rejected the petition of the victim seeking transfer of trial in the case of a Malayalam actress’ abduction and assault. Malayalam actor Dileep is the accused mastermind of the case. The alleged incident occurred in February 2017. A bench of Justice VG Arun has rejected the pleas and state transferred the trial from the present court alleging bias on behalf of the judge.

“It goes without saying that unless the Court and the prosecutor work in sync it will result in either the guilty escaping from the clutches of law or the innocent being punished. I am confident in the endeavor to reach the truth and render justice, the Special Public Prosecutor and the defense lawyers will work in tandem as is expected of them. For the reasons mentioned above, I find no sustainable ground to allow the prayer for transfer. Consequently, the transfer petitions are dismissed,” said the judge while dismissing the plea.

