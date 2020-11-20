Hindu temple constructed 1,300 years ago discovered in Pakistan

Pakistan: A 1,300-year-old Hindu temple was discovered in a mountain in the Swat district of northwestern Pakistan. The temple was built during the Hindu royal period. The temple was discovered by Pakistani and Italian archaeologists. This temple was found during excavations at Barikot Ghandai. The temple belonged to Lord Vishnu.

Archaeologists also found the cantonment near the temple site and minarets for guarding during excavations. A pool of water was also found near the temple. Probably the faithful bathed there before worship. Khaliq said the area first had traces of the Hindu imperial period. It was the first temple of Gandhar civilization found in the district of Swat. There are also many places of Buddhist worship in the district of Swat.

