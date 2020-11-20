House set on fire by burning battery from Tesla car crash….

Police in Corvallis, Oregon responded to an incident involving a Tesla Model 3 that was so severe it sent car parts flying hundreds of feet from the crash site. Individual battery cells were launched from the electric vehicle with one even starting a small fire in a nearby house, when it flew through a window and landed on a set of bedsheets.

The driver was believed to be speeding in excess of 100 miles per hour when he lost control of his vehicle and left the roadway. The Model 3 continued to mow down two trees after striking the power pole and finally came to rest after striking a telephone junction box.

“The damage from the collision caused the batteries from the Tesla to enter two different residences by breaking through the windows, one landing on a person’s lap and the second landing on a bed, catching the bedding on fire,” wrote the Police Department in a statement. “A tire was ripped from the car during the collision and struck the second story siding of a nearby apartment complex with such force that it ruptured the water pipes within the wall, destroying the bathroom to the apartment and flooding the downstairs portion of the apartment as well.”