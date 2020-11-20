How Pope Francis’s instagram account “liked” a sexy photo of a Brazilian bikini model?

Rome; The Vatican administration has established an inquiry into the pope’s Instagram account behind his official page “liked” a raunchy image of a half-clothed bikini model. Francis’ verified account, Franciscus, was one of around 100,000 pages liking Natalia Garibotto’s photo before it unexpectedly “unliked” the picture last week, according to the Catholic News Agency. Authorities close to the Vatican administration told the outlet that an internal inquiry is underway to resolve how the “like” happened.

The photo posted on the 5th of October shows Garibotto wearing an obscene costume that resembles a school uniform along with the caption, “I can teach you a thing or two,” and a happy devil emoji. It’s not clear when the papal account liked the picture or who actually did it. Francis’ social media pages are handled by a group of staffers. The Brazilian model, who’s also a Twitch streamer, is honoring the pope’s presumed blessing.“At least I’m going to heaven,” she wrote on Twitter.

Her managing firm, COY Co., said in its own Instagram post that the company “received the POPE’S OFFICIAL BLESSING thanks to our iconic queen.”The 27-year-old has more than 2.3 million followers on Instagram. The pope’s official account is not one of them yet.