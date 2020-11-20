ISL 2020: ATK Mohun Bagan beat Kerala Blasters

In football, the ATK Mohun Bagan defeated Kerala Blasters in the inaugural match of the Indian Super League at the GMC stadium. ATK Mohun Bagan beat Kerala Blaster 1-0. Roy Krishna scored the victory goal in the 67th minute of the match. The Fijian player, Roy Krishna was the top scorer of ARK in the last season with 15 goals.

This is the debut match of Mohun Bagan in the ISL. Mohun Bagan debuted the ISL after they merged with three-time defending champions ATK.