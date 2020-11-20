PM Modi and Bhutan PM to launches RuPay Card Phase-2…

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Bhutanese counterpart Lotay Tshering launched the RuPay card Phase-II that will allow Bhutanese card holders to access RuPay network in India. The prime ministers of the two countries had jointly launched Phase-I of the project during PM Modi’s state visit to Bhutan in August last year.

The implementation of Phase-I of RuPay cards in Bhutan has enabled visitors from India to access ATMs and Point of Sale (PoS) terminals across Bhutan. Phase-II will now allow Bhutanese card holders to access RuPay network in India, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement.

The RuPay card is an Indian debit and credit card payment network, with acceptance at ATMs, POS devices and e-commerce websites. A virtual ceremony for the joint launch of RuPay card Phase-II by Prime Minister Modi and Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering was held today.