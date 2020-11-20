‘Rs 1000’ for 2 doses of Oxford COVID-19 !!!

New Delhi: Vaccine producer Serum Institute of India’s CEO Adar Poonawalla declared that the Oxford COVID-19 vaccine should be available for healthcare employees and aged people by around February 2021 and by April for the public and will be priced at a maximum of Rs 1,000 for two essential doses for the public, leaning on the final trial results and regulatory permissions.

Likely by 2024, every Indian will get immunized, he said at an event. “It will assumably take two or three years for every Indian to get immunized, not just because of the supply limitations but because you need the budget, the vaccine, logistics, infrastructure, and then, people should be willing to take the vaccine. So these are the elements that direct up to being capable to inoculate 80-90 percent of the people.

“It will be 2024 for everybody, if willing to take a two-dose vaccine, to be immunized,” Poonawalla said. Questioned at what price the people will get it, he said it will be about USD 5-6 per dose with an MRP of around Rs 1,000 for the two required doses.”The government of India will be obtaining it at a far cheaper price at around USD 3-4 because it will be purchasing in a large volume and get access to the price that is equivalent to what COVAX has got. We are still pricing it more inexpensive and more reasonable than other vaccines we have in the market today,” Poonawalla said.

Asked about the effectiveness of the vaccine, he said the Oxford-Astrazeneca vaccine is so far confirming to work very well even in elderly people, which was a matter earlier.