SpiceJet launched new flight service under Udan scheme: Check schedule

Budget air carrier in India, SpiceJet has announced a new domestic flight service. SpiceJet has announced a new service in the Hyderabad-Nashik route. The service is under regional connectivity scheme Udan.

“The airline will be operating four weekly flights and will deploy its 78-seater Q400 aircraft. Nashik is the 14th destination to be connected under Udan by SpiceJet,” the statement issued by the Civil Aviation Ministry said.

297 routes and 53 airports have been operationalized under the UDAN scheme. SpiceJet is the second airline to launch direct flight operations on this route. Earlier, Alliance Air has start direct flight service on the Hyderabad-Nashik route.