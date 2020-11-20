Swara Bhaskar asked, “Hey @zomatoin…do u plan to #DefundTheHate & pull your ads from hate espousing channels like @Republic_Bharat ?”

Yesterday, actress Swara Bhasker asked Zomato to pull down ads from Arnab Goswami’s Republic Bharat.

“Hey @zomatoin @zomato @deepigoyal I’m your regular customer.. do u plan to #DefundTheHate & pull your ads from hate espousing channels like @Republic_Bharat ? I’m not okay with my money even indirectly funding this kind of communal bigoted hate! Pls let your consumers know,” she tweeted.

Food delivery giant Zomato has found itself in the middle of another controversy after Swara’s tweet. It started with Bollywood actress Swara Bhasker pointing out that Zomato’s ads had displayed on Arnab Goswami’s Republic TV. Swara said that being a loyal user, she wasn’t okay with her “money even indirectly funding this kind of communal bigoted hate!” Zomato commented on the post with, “Hi Swara, please note, we don’t endorse any content except our own. That being said, we are looking into this.”

A section of netizens were quick to target Swara and also threatened to boycott Zomato.