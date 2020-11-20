US luxury motor company exit from India: Harley Davidson dealer shared his anxiety

The Harley dealers association revealed that many are reaching out for servicing requirements that they are unable to handle as the brand has stopped supplying spare parts.

Harley-Davidson’s exit from India has turned out to be a nightmare for its dealers. Despite the red flags and rumours in the market, the dealers never imagined something like this coming their way, and this move has left all of them in a lurch, after years of mounting losses.

Gaurav Gulati, a dealer said, “The impact is as bad as probably you had a bad dream. You were sleeping on a plush bed in a plush environment, and suddenly you were seen on the road.”

He added, “Earlier in August 2020, when the media reports surfaced about Harley’s exit plan, the dealer committee did bring it up with the company. Still they refuted reports saying “it’s all speculation and there’s nothing.”