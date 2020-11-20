OnePlus launched Education Benefits programme in India: Details announced by OnePlus

OnePlus has launched a new Education Benefits programme in India which provides exclusive perks and discounts will be offered to students and teachers. OnePlus claims that the programme covers 760 universities and 38,498 colleges across India.

To avail the offers in the OnePlus Education Benefits programme, eligible students or teachers must verify that they are indeed going to a university or college. On its forums, OnePlus announced that it has partnered with Student Beans for easing the verification process. Once the user finishes the verification process conducted by Student Beans, their OnePlus account will get a new coupon voucher that can be added while checking out.

Currently, only the enrolled students and faculty members are eligible for this discount. You can make use of this benefit only once a year. Also, you can get a 5% percent discount on a range of accessories including cases, protection, and audio devices.

What’s interesting is that the programme is applicable to the newly launched OnePlus 8T smartphone as well. This device is priced starting from Rs. 42,999 and comes with a 4500mAh battery, which is believed to be charged completely in just 39 minutes with the Warp Charge 65 fast charging technology and 120Hz fast refresh rate. You can make use of the OnePlus Education Benefits programme in the country to make sure you get the OnePlus smartphones at discount and accessories at a relatively lesser pricing.