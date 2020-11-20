What is the problem with lifting weight at the age of 82?

“I was always active. Needless to say, I was an all-rounder when I was a kid. I was at the forefront of everything like swimming, skipping and kabaddi. Teachers always give my name to every competition. I will be back with gifts. That was the way things were”.

“After marriage things took a different track. The chores included spinning the cow, making atta, and grinding the spices by hand. It was a daily habit to climb two-story stairs with a jug of water in one hand and a bucket of water in the other. I was the youngest person in the house, so I did all the housework myself. In time, the family grew. The children all grew up. But I could not be more reluctant. So I kept working”.

“When I went to my children’s home in the US, my ankle turned and I could not walk for three months. My children and grandchildren did not allow me to do any work later. So I started sewing. It didn’t bother my legs. I’m back in the world of hustle and bustle. I had done all the housework so I just started doing sewing. With that, my entire stamina was drained. My body was tired. I felt like I was totally weak and old. With that, I started reading spiritual books and pushing myself all day”.

About seven months ago I fell and lay down due to my weak bones. It was a time of pain. It will take a long time to escape. I began to feel that my end was near. But my family gave me strong support and stood by me. My grandson took over my things. He was a gym trainer. He stepped forward to protect my health. I was taken care of”.

“I’ve always been very active. As a kid, I was an all-rounder–I’d swim, skip, play kho kho and kabaddi. My teachers… Posted by Humans of Bombay on Thursday, November 19, 2020

“As a gym trainer, he devised a plan. Following this I started weight training exercise three months ago. At first I found it difficult. But I went ahead. Especially back exercises were done. He reminded me of my childhood when I used to fetch water from a well”.

“Slowly I started. First I started training with water bottles. Slowly we got to weightlifting. The result came very quickly. The swell in the foot began to decrease. The hands began to regain strength. The problem of arthritis and BP has gradually disappeared. I began to feel that I was still alive. I feel more youthful now than ever. Some people say not to lift weight at the age of 82. But my mind is very young now. Then what is the problem if I lift weights. 82 is just a number.