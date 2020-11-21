20 magic tricks underwater!!! Magician sets new record….

Martin Rees from Hertfordshire, UK has achieved the Guinness World Record title for the most magic tricks performed underwater in three minutes. Martin has been working on this particular record attempt for a few years now and was elated to finally have a go and beat the previous record by an impressive 7 tricks.

He is the first person to beat this record in over 10 years. The attempt took place on the Underwater Stage at Pinewood Studios. Martin wanted a prestigious location for this record attempt and felt very privileged and honoured to have been able to use their facilities.

Martin’s first motivation for this record was overcoming his biggest fear of being underwater, as he nearly drowned when he was younger. The underwater element of the record allowed him to challenge and push himself to achieve something incredible.

On receiving the Guinness World Records title, Martin said “I did the most magic tricks performed in a single skydive as part of GWR Day in 2016 and the journey I’ve been on since then has been incredible. To be doing this underwater attempt as part of GWR Day 2020 is a huge personal achievement for me, especially in light of the lockdown this year.”