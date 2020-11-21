BTS set record as their album ‘Life Goes On’ tops the US iTunes chart in just 1 hour of release…..

This week has been all about BTS, especially Friday, as it marked the septet’s comeback with the release of their highly-awaited album BE. It’s the lead single ‘Life Goes On’, which truly had a healing effect on the fandom, especially at a horrid time like 2020.

BE has taken over iTunes Charts all around the world as it was revealed by OSEN via Soompi that the septet’s album reached #1 in 90 countries and counting. This includes US, India, UK, Canada and more. On the other hand, ‘Life Goes On’ also had a significant impact as it reached #1 in 90 countries and counting, including US, India, UK and Canada. The fact that it hasn’t even been 24 hours is further proof of the impact that BTS has on the music industry at large.

BTS will be performing ‘Life Goes On’ for the very first time during the AMAs 2020, which takes place on November 22. BTS dominated at E! People’s Choice Awards as they took home The Group of 2020, The Song of 2020 and The Music Video of 2020 for their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 single Dynamite as well as The Album of 2020 for Map of the Soul: 7.