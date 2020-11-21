Corona virus ‘Second wave’: Number of cases increasing. Read more!!!

When the corona virus pandemic began early in 2020, experts wondered if there would be waves of cases, a pattern seen in other virus pandemics. The overall pattern so far has been one of increasing cases of COVID-19, with a surge in the summer and a larger one in the fall.

As per report, the number of daily new confirmed cases in Delhi has been increasing for about a fortnight now. The Union territory reported more than 7,500 new cases yesterday. The early studies found that that the mutated virus became more efficient at getting into human cells, and got easily transmitted to others.

Report says, the number of daily new cases climaxed just short of the 100,000 mark on September 10. And also there was a decreasing trend in the daily new cases till the end of October before the rate of decrease went down and the curve of daily new cases demolished. The daily new cases significantly decreased earlier this week, mainly due to a decrease in the number of tests managed over the weekend, which corresponded with the festival of Diwali. Lockdown and restriction have begun to stem the spread of COVID-19 in several places.