‘Some people come to state during election and leave making tall promises’: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that some leaders visit the state just before the elections and leave making tall promises. The TMC leader also claimed that she stays by the side of people throughout the year. The TMC leader did not mention name of anyone while saying this.

“There are some people who come to the state only before and during elections. They deliver long speeches and then leave soon afterwards. Unlike them, we stay with the public throughout the year, in every situation”, said Mamata Banerjee.

Earlier this month union home minister Amit Shah has visited the state. Senior BJP leaders including BJP national president JP Nadda will also be visiting the state as the assembly election will be held next year.