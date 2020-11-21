“Vote For Corona” ; Candidate’s name turns out “viral” during election campaign.

Kollam; Scared of corona??? Will you vote for corona? The Kerala unit of Bharatiya Janata Party has designated a candidate whose name is ‘Corona Thomas’ from Mathilil ward in local body polls due next month. And as evident as it is, her name is literally making people doubtful but also spoke with love and amusement later.

When coronavirus burst out, Corona goes for election campaigning and house visits wearing mask and gloves and proffering sanitizers to the public while meeting and welcoming them aiming votes. Though her name caused her awkwardness and discomfort during the initial days of the COVID-19 outburst, it has now turned out to be a gift in sorrow during the election campaign.

“Because of my name, everyone identifies and remembers me during the campaign. Wherever I go, people call my name with amusement. I hope this name will help voters to remember me on election day and make them cast votes in my favor,” Corona told. She stated that her father Thomas Francis who had selected rare names for her and her twin brother would have never thought that one day her name would be the same as a viral infection that would bring the world to a halt.

Recently pregnant Corona had tested positive for the virus when her delivery date was just days away. But, successfully fighting the virus, she and her baby persisted in the infection. Corona expects that her name would bring her luck when the ballot boxes are opened next month